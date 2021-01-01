Slimmest 20000 PD Quick Charge Portable Charger Compact 26800mah USB C Power Delivery QC 30 Power Bank Slimline External Battery Pack Compatible.

18W Power Delivery USB-C Port: Type-C port with PD protocol provides 9-12V high voltage output, well work for your your MacBook/ new Type-C iPad Pro/ new 13' MacBook Air with Retina display. The USB-C port is versatile, also with QC 3.0 protocol that means it will charge your compatible devices with the optimal charging speed For example, Boost up 50% battery to your iPhone X/ 8/ 8 Plus in 30 minutes. (USB-C to Lightning cable is not included) High-speed charging: Full recharging battery 7 hours by QC/PD 3.0 charger; It has two standard USB ports, a Quick Charge port and a USB-C port that allows you to charge multiple devices simultaneously, these iSmart ports will detect devices and set them for optimal charging settings. Quick Charge 3.0 port charges compatible devices up to 80% in 35 minutes, providing 5V 9V 12V voltage intelligently adjustable charging for different QC 3.0 devices, 4 times faster than conventional charging Colossal Capacity, Powerful Compatibili