Buy Creative Expressions Slimline Basket Weave Stencil By Sue Wilson at Michaels. com. This stencil is a perfect accompaniment to the slim-line dies or using on their own. They are great for mixed media, card making, scrapbooking, textile art and so much more. This stencil is a perfect accompaniment to the slim-line dies or using on their own. They are great for mixed media, card making, scrapbooking, textile art and so much more. Details: Basket Weave theme 9.8" x 20.9" stencil 1 stencil Mylar | Creative Expressions Slimline Basket Weave Stencil By Sue Wilson | Michaels®