Slim Tpu For Nokia 8.3 5G / 8 V 5G Uw Case, Flexible Soft Phone - Clear
Material: Tpu, Rubber: Form Factor: Slim Fit Color: Clear Compatible Phone Models: Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 8 V 5G Uw Premium Tpu Material: Flexible, Rubber -Like Shock Resistant Tpu With A Clear Micro-Dot Anti-Watermark Finish Slim Fit Design: Weighs Less Than 1 Oz. And Is Only A Few Millimeters Thin For A Minimalist, Pocket-Friendly Approach Slightly-Tacky Grip: The Tpu Material Makes It Easier To Hold Than Slick Plastic Cases With An Improved Rubber-Like Feel Extended Case Lips: A Protective Lip Around The Front Screen And Rear Camera Keep Both Lifted Off Surfaces, Keeping Both Protected From Scratches