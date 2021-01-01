3Pack Slim Series Short USB C with 3A Fast Charging in Black 1 Foot for Samsung Galaxy S20 S20+ S20 Ultra Note 10 Note 10+ LG G8 V50 Google Pixel 4.

NEWEST STYLE USB TYPE-C - USBC charger connects a computer, wall charger, or external power bank with USB-A to a tablet or smartphone with this USB-C charger for USB Type C fast charging and data syncing REVERSIBLE CONNECTOR DESIGN - Low profile USB to USB C simplifies the connection; USB C to A plugs and unplugs easily without checking for the connector orientation with this USB to USBC cable ENGINEERED TO LAST USB C charger - Flexible USBC to USB with sturdy construction has connectors with molded strain relief for frequent unplugging and durability; Robust USB to USB C adapter clicks into place for a snug and secure connection LEGACY COMPANION USB C charging - High Speed USB Type C charger connects computers with legacy USB ports to new release tablets and smartphones with USB Type C for seamless operation; Convenient and cost-effective 2-pack USB C cord provides spare or replacement cables to keep at the desktop, in your accessory bag, or in the car