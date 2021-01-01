Slim Liquid Silicone Case For Iphone 12 Pro Max, Liquid Silicone Case Soft Gel Case Full-Body Protective Case Shockproof Drop Protection Cover For.

[Easy To Clean]: Any Stain That Gets On The Case Wipes Off Easily With A Damp Rag. Keep Your Iphone Case Always In Clean Status. [Thickened And Full Body Design] Improved Thicker Case With Higher Raised Edge To Strongly Protect The Protruding Camera And Phone From Drops, Bumps And Face Up Or Down. Precise Cutout Easy Access To All Accessories, Button Wrapped Anti-Dust And Response As Original. Enhanced Raised Edge Protects The Screen And Camera. [Baby Skin Feel] Adopting First Class Liquid Silicone Gel And Latest Coating Technology To Reduce Dust Adsorption, Anti-Fingerprints And Easy To Clean.