NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil, Long-lasting Creamy lip liner, Cabaret

America’s #1 Lip Liner Brand (Based on unit sales reported by Nielsen’s Scantrack Service for all lip liner brands sold in US xAOC Market for the 52-week period ending 8/22/2020. Copyright © 2020, The Nielsen Company.)Wide variety of dashing shadeslong-lasting wear that does not feather or bleedCreamy, hydrating formula containing coconut oilWorks perfectly with any NYX Professional makeup lipstick or glossCruelty-freeSlim, trim, but never prim. NYX Professional Makeup's classic, best-selling Slim Lip Pencil makes lip coloring and lip shaping easier than ever. With a creamy and hydrating formula, the lip pencil smoothly glides onto lips and blends in a breeze. Bring shape, balance and definition to your pout by lining lips with this holy grail lip pencil. Line, shape and fill in lips to contour your most kissable lips yet. Achieve a fuller lip look by overlining lips just above the natural lip line to get a plump, perfectly defined pout. Or, use the lip pencil to fill in lips all the way and top off with any NYX Professional Makeup lip gloss. The buttery long-wearing lip liner formula goes on easily and resists bleeding. Enriched with moisturizing coconut oil, the Slim Lip Pencil hydrates and conditions dry lips while increasing the wear and intensity of your lip color. Plus, it comes in a variety of dashing shades — from auburn to orange and traffic-stopping red. All NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified.