Slim Leather Bands Compatible with Apple Watch Band 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm Top Grain Leather Watch Thin Wristband Compatible for iWatch SE Series.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Slim band: Its unique streamlined design is elegant and professional in appearance for you. Fits 5.1'-7.8' (130mm-198mm) wrists. Top Genuine Leather: The strap is made of top-quality leather and craftsmanship. Non-slip, durable, comfortable, breathable, no odor, suitable for a variety of occasions. New integrated adapter: It adopts a new integrated design process, which is safe and firm, and more fashionable and overall. The perfect combination of a new adapter and a high-quality strap leads the fashion trend, and it doesn't fall off. Workmanship, Appearance, Wear: Special hollowed-out watch band is excellent in workmanship, more Lighter and breathable, wear very comfortable. Looks more elegant as well as feminine. What You Get: A genuine leather watch band (compatible with Iwatch, not watch included) and a TPU scratch-resistant flexible case for Iwatch Series 5&4&3&2&1 are included.

