From kastar
kastar slim lcd charger for jvc bn-vf707 vf707l vf707u vf707ue vf707us bn-vf714 vf714l vf714u vf714ue vf714us bn-vf733 vf733u vf733ue vf733us jvc.
Advertisement
Kastar LCD Slim USB charger, can be powered by USB Wall & Auto Charger or a Computer. New smart LCD design, easy to carry. Input: 5V 2A; Output: 4.2V 600mA. Intelligent LCD charger displays charging status and battery capacity. Can be powered by USB Wall & Auto Charger or a Computer, comes with a Micro USB cable. Patented charger with FCC, CE and ROHS certification. All items include 18-Month manufacturer warranty.