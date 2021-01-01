From general
Slim Hybrid Shockproof Rubber Armor Case For Samsung Galaxy J7 J730 Pro (Army Green)
Advertisement
Material: Silicone, Tpu, Plastic, Rubber: Color: Army Green Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy J7 J730 Pro It Can Protect Your Phone Back From Fingerprints, Scratches, Dusts, Collisions, Accidental Drops And Abrasion. Easy To Install And Remove. Material: External Hard Plastic And Internal Tpu Silicone 2 In 1 Design. Camera Protection: Camera Cut Out Is Deep, Protect Your Phones Camera From Scratches And Keep Your Flash Fully Functional. Perfect Protection: Lay-On Table Design, Beveled Edges Are Higher Than The Screen Level To Protect Your Screen From Impact & Scratches.