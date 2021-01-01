From diamond distributors

Slim HighSpeed HDMI Cable with Ethernet and Digital Video with Audio UHD 4K x 2K MM 3 ft P569003SLIM

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Ideal for home theater systems, digital signage and other applications that display UHD video and multi-channel Audio Supports data transfer speeds up to 18 gbps and UHD video resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 (4K x 2K), including 1080p, and 3D Premium foil and braid shielding protects against EMI/RFI noise Gold-plated connectors and contacts for optimal signal transfer Lifetime limited warranty

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com