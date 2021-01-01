Rebrilliant Slim Dresser Storage Cabinet Unit - 4 Fabric Drawers - Espresso Brown

Features:4 DRAWER CHEST: Features 4 removable drawers with reinforced baseSTYLISH SMART STORAGE: Slim lightweight design fits into smaller spaces while providing plenty of storageFUNCTIONAL & VERSATILE: This chest of drawers can be used in multiple rooms throughout the homeOrientation: VerticalMaterial: SteelMirrored Finish: NoDrawers Included: NoHandle Color: YesMirror Included: NoMedia Compartments: NoCable Management: NoTipover Restraint Device Included: YesLighting Included: YesUpholstered: NoRemoveable Hardware: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoDesigner: NoMade to Order: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoASTM F3096 - 14 Compliant: YesASTM F2057 - 19: YesProduct Stability UL Verified: YesCPSIA Compliant: YesMain Drawers: NoCabinets: NoMirror: NoLevel of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededAvoid Power Tools: NoProduct Type: Lingerie Chest/SemainierDrawer Color (Color: Espresso): EspressoDrawer Color (Color: Black/ Graphite Gray): Black/ Graphite GrayDrawer Color (Color: Pink/White): Pink/WhiteDrawer Color (Color: Light Blue/White): Light Blue/WhiteDrawer Color (Color: Cream/White): Cream/WhiteDrawer Color (Color: Pink/Rose Gold): Pink/Rose GoldDrawer Color (Color: Purple/Pink/White): Purple/Pink/WhiteSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSpefications:ISTA 1A Certified: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: NoCertified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 29.7Overall Width - Side to Side: 8Overall Depth - Front to Back: 19Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesTools Needed for Assembly: Eligible for Hardware Packs: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Color: Espresso