Slim Computer Case for MiniITX Motherboards with Integrated RGB Lighting RVZ03B

Best Quality Guranteed. Signature RAVEN styled front panel adorned with brilliant RGB light strip. Includes SilverStone's easy-to-use custom RGB light strip control box, the LSB01 Mini-ITX motherboard & ATX PSU compatible for wide array of building possibilities. Support cards up to 13 inches (330mm) to fit most high-end GPUs for compute power far exceeding consoles Maximum performance in slim form factor with support for AIO liquid cooling. Positive air pressure design for excellent cooling/quietness and dust-prevention Fits in nearly any environment with horizontal or vertical orientation Compatible with ASUS AURA SYNC/MSI Mystic Light Sync/ASROCK AURA RGB/BIOSTAR RACING and Others