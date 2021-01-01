From indie hair
Slim Case for AllNew Kindle Fire HD 8 Tablet and Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet 10th Generation 2020 Release Ultra Lightweight Slim Shell Stand Cover with.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Specifically designed for All-New Kindle Fire HD 8 Tablets and Fire HD 8 Plus Tablets (Compatible with 10th Generation, 2020 Release). Supports Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet wireless charging with Wireless Charging Dock Easy clip-on application. This is a one piece case, the front and back does not separate Cover has flip capability to transform the case into a viewing stand and keyboard stand Slim lightweight durable protective hardback with premium quality pu leather. Soft scratch-free microfiber interior adds comfort and an additional layer of protection Built-in magnetic strip provides auto sleep/wake feature. Available in a variety of bright and Fun colors