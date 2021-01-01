31.4'' Sliding Slat Barn Door Accent Cabinet White/Rustic Wood

This sliding door wooden storage cabinet is a versatile product that can be used in any room in your home-whether you need a place to put some plates or a place to put your collection, this cabinet is perfect select. Laminated MDF and white finishes add to the modern charm of this piece. It has sliding doors and four internal shelves to enhance the industrial style. The front of the sliding slatted door slides smoothly across both sides, allowing your belongings to be hidden on one side and opened on the other side. It is very suitable as a TV stand in the living room, a storage table in the bedroom or a buffet in the kitchen. This sturdy, sturdy and beautiful piece will be durable.