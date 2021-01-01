Sliding Lifting Solid Wood Legs Living Room Coffee Table

Product Detail: Product Color:black. Material: Material: 1.6cm/0.63 inch particle board, iron, solid wood. Product weight: 70.4 lbs/32 kg. Table top lifting capacity: 25 kg/55 lbs. Max Weight : 200 kg/440 lbs. Product Size: 47.2"x 19.68"x 15.74" (length x width x height)/120×50×40cm. Product packaging size: 128×58×13cm Application:Living room.Note: This product needs to be installed manually, please follow the installation instructions provided by us to install it. Due to the manual measurement of the size of the product, there will be an error of 1-2cm. Due to the light of the photo and the resolution of the computer, there will be a slight chromatic aberration in the color, please don't mind.Packing: 1 × Coffee table 1 × English installation manual 1×installation kit