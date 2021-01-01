From trinity
Trinity Sliding Kitchen Cabinet Organizer, Silver
ChromeTop basket is reversible to fit your under sink needsOrganizers can be attached to cabinets (both kitchen and bath) 13" or widerOrganizers can be attached to wire shelving 18" deep50 lb. total weight capacity1 Pair of 15.75" long slidesDistance between top and bottom basket is 5.75"Top basket dimensions: 5.9"W x 17.75"D x 4.75"HBottom basket with slides dimensions: 11.5"W x 17.75"D x 5.75"HBottom basket without slides dimensions: 11.4"W x 17.75"D x 4.75"HMounting hardware included