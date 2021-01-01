Trademark Fine Art 'Sliding Door' Canvas Art by Brenda Petrella Photography Llc

Artist: Brenda Petrella Photography LlcSubject: Still LifeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a white door on a blue building. Prominent Colors: Blue, Light Blue, Teal, Orange, White, Grey Brenda Petrella is a molecular biologist by training, a sustainability advocate in practice, and a photographer by vocation. After pursuing careers as a cancer biologist and as a biosafety professional, she decided to honor her love of the outdoors and pursue a long-standing interest in photography. She is now a Vermont-based outdoor photographer focusing primarily in landscape, nature, night sky, natural abstract, and rural life photography. Throughout her life, Brenda has felt the most grateful, humbled, inspired, and awed when outside in nature. As a child, she would seek solitude in the wooded stream behind her house to take a break from the obligations of homework and extracurricular activities. Today, even a simple exploration of a trail or a few minutes peering up at the night sky is often enough to recenter her and give her a moment to reflect. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.