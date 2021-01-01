From whirlpool

Whirlpool 4.8-cu ft Slide-In Electric Range with Frozen Bake Technology - White | WEC310S0LW

$1,199.00
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Simplify steps in your cooking process with an electric slide in range that lets you skip preheating using Frozen Bake™ Technology and get favorites like frozen pizza on the table quickly. It also features a high-temperature, adjustable self clean oven cycle so you can clean inside the oven without using chemicals. Whirlpool 4.8-cu ft Slide-In Electric Range with Frozen Bake Technology - White | WEC310S0LW

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com