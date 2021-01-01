MSI Sliced Pebble Coal 11.81 in. x 11.81 in. x 10 mm Tumbled Marble Mosaic Tile (9.7 sq. ft. / case)

Bring a premium look to your space with MSI's Sliced Pebble Coal Mosaic Tile. Perfect for a residential or commercial area, it can be used in high traffic areas, such as on walls, floors and countertops. The vivid gray hues and striking mix of pebble sizes add distinctive style anywhere you install the tile. It's also GREENGUARD Indoor Air Quality Certified. Please inspect all tiles before installation. Natural stone products inherently lack uniformity and are subject to variation in color, shade, finish etc. It is recommended to blend tiles from different boxes when installing. Natural stones may be characterized by dry seams and pits that are often filled. The filling can work its way out and it may be necessary to refill these voids as part of a normal maintenance procedure. All natural stone products should be sealed with a penetrating sealer.