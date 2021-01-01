Slice Extendable Dining Table by Ethnicraft - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (10150583)

Nathan Yong's designs are crafted to induce a sense of wonder and nothing does that more than with the Slice Collection. The Slice Extendable Dining table effortlessly extends without any interruption of the wood grain pattern to increase utility. Maximizing seating space is an invaluable resource and this piece seems to do it almost magically. Available in a range of sizes and finishes. Ethnicraft has been building contemporary classics for the last twenty years. Sustainably sourced solid oak lay the metaphorical foundation of pieces that are as enduring aesthetically as they are structural. In-house designer Alain Van Havres guiding artistic instinct of imbuing a bit of emotion and a bit of the now into a more minimal, universal piece is one that all the designers at Ethnicraft employ for great and varied effect. Natural warmth permeates everything Ethnicraft makes, and their unique blend of style and material makes their furniture a well-suited match for a wide range of furnishing styles. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Oak