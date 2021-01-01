From davinci
DaVinci Sleigh Toddler Bed in White
DURABILITY: Two sturdy side rails and low-to-floor design make it easy for your toddler to climb in and out QUALITY MATERIAL: Made of solid sustainable New Zealand pinewood and TSCA compliant engineered wood -only the best for your sweet baby FOR YOUR BABY'S SAFETY: Say goodbye to toxic chemicals! Finished in a non-toxic multi-step painting process and lead and phthalate safe MATTRESS COMPATIBILITY: This crib fits a standard size crib mattress (sold separately)