Trademark Fine Art 'Sleigh Petals 1' Canvas Art by Color Bakery

Artist: Color BakerySubject: SeasonalStyle: GlamProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a gold sleigh with a flower over it. Prominent Colors: White, Tan, Brown, Red, Wine, Green, Grey Whether its trend right dinnerware collections, fabric, hostess-ware and home decor accents, gift items, wall decor or paper goods, Color Bakery is unusually diversified when it comes to designing in widely varying styles and art genres. From repeat patterns to botanicals to coastal and kitchen art, Color Bakery is synonymous with diversity coupled with an impressive track record of success. No matter what the assignment, we work closely with Art Licensing Internationals clients to create exclusive, custom designs that are painstakingly mindful of brand. We even create mockups with the customers own product photography. And that kind of rare, personalized customization translates into sales. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.