Sleeve case for iPad Pro 11 inch Protective Bag for Samsung Galaxy Tab Fits 97 to 11 inch Tablet YKK Zipper Shockproof Lavender

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with 11 inch New iPad Pro, 10.5 inch Old iPad Pro, 9.7 inch iPad, iPad 4 3 2, 10' Microsoft Surface Go 2018 Release and Galaxy Tab S2 9.7' tablet. SLIM DESIGN AND STURDY CONSTRUCTION: Simple but meet your every need. Slim, portable and lightweight to take alone, or slide it into your briefcase, backpack or any other bag. Its a great gift for everyone. It also comes multiple color choices for your personal preference. Pick one of them to enjoy the colorful and smart life! ZIPPER CLOSURE: High quality of YKK zip. It is the best security and provides the most comprehensive protection for your device inside. HIGH QUALITY: Durable, water-resistant Premium PU leather exterior, it is endowed with fine texture and comfortable tactile impression. Dont worry about wet from splashing water or rain. BEST ORGANIZATION: External side pocket designed to carry ex