Sleeve Case for 122 Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 XE520QAB Premium PU Leather Protective Portfolio Book Cover Compatible with 122 Samsung Chromebook.

Best Quality Guranteed. Specifically designed for 12.2' Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 XE520QAB, 12.2' Samsung Chromebook Plus XE521QAB, 12.2' Samsung Chromebook Plus LTE XE525QBB series laptop. Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 Sleeve Case Cover - Premium PU leather surface, soft interior lining, comfortable handing feeling, offers all round protection. Magnetic closure design make sure your Chromebook secure in place. Case design lets you Open/Close your laptop all the way and access to all ports. Rubber band design helps fix your chromebook. (The case NOT support 'Tablet model') WARNING: The case is NOT compatible with 12.3' Samsung Chromebook Pro XE510C24 XE510C25 / 12.3' Samsung Chromebook Plus XE513C24 series laptop and other brands laptop.