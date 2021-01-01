The crown jewel of the SleepTrue series, the SleepTrue Alverson II mattress features an ample layer of Cool Twist® gel memory foam designed to enhance airflow, dissipate heat, and leave you in a cool, comforting embrace. A contouring support system with an extra-deep foam rail reduces partner motion and supports you to the edge of the mattress, creating a ‘good luck waking me up’ type of sleep experience. Serta SleepTrue Alverson II EuroTop Plush 13-in Soft California King Innerspring Mattress in White | 500502336-1070