Simmons Sleep Thrillzzz Plush Pillowtop - Mattress + Box Spring, California King, White
Sleep has never been so cool. The icomfort limited edition plush mattress contains multiple layers of cooling technology, including our comfort-inducing Evercool® fuze gel memory foam. This soft, yet supportive foam channels heat away from your body, ensuring you have a cool sleep experience.Mattress Top Type: Pillow TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 2 Box Spring(s)Features: Foam LayerAdditional Information: Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesCoil Count: 896 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 YearBed Size: California KingMeasurements: 13 Height/InchesBase Material: 92% Metal, 8% PolyurethaneComfort Type: PlushMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 22 Depth/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US