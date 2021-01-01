CorLiving Sleep Collection 6in. Medium Memory Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress

Offering six unique layers of comfort, the SGH-414-Q mattress is a wise option for a restful nights sleep at a value added price! Our CorLiving mattress technology features 2 of body contouring memory foam in the top layer. This comfortable memory foam layer hugs your body and relieves pressure points enhancing deeper sleep with less tossing and turning. The 4 base layer provides a denser foundation of support and stability that reduces mattress movement. The complete foam mattress is wrapped in a woven zippered Aloe Vera infused fabric cover, soft and subtle for your skin. When properly cared for, our mattresses are guaranteed to hold their shape bringing you sweet dreams that last for years.