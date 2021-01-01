Sleep Cody Mineral Queen Bed (Grey)

Our master craftsman use skill and pride to hand tailor each bed. The result is a work of perfection that you will enjoy for years to come.|The 10" side rails are heavily padded for a softer look and feel. The bolts on the rail system provides extra stability.|Modesty Fabric Panel ensures you will never see the wall or floor between your mattress and headboard.|Premium slat system includes 5 cross bars with 11 floor leveling legs. Your bed will be secure and even on any floor surface.|Added padding for softness and visual appeal|Kiln Dried Hardwood Frame|.A true dream come true, this luxurious upholstered bed is a statement-maker in every way. Worthy of being the focal point of the bedroom, it creates a high-end look with classic design elements that will always be in style. Tailored in an exquisite fabric cover, it features a matching footboard and side rails distinguished by superior construction features and upscale design details. Its plush layers of padding and touchably soft fabric ensure you are comfortably supported as you lounge in bed or enjoy a favorite book or movie.