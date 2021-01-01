Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner, Macadamia, 4.9 oz

YOUR GREAT HAIR TAKES NO DAYS OFF. That's because you use Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner. It gives you super-soft, moisturized hair even when you're in between washes. Made with Australian macadamia oil and without sulfates or parabens (Yay!), this dry conditioner adds extra hydration to your mane so it can bounce right back. Just shake it, spray it (from about six inches away), and run it through your hair, mid-lengths to ends. That's it!