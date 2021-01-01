Sleek LED Vanity Light by DALS Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (LEDVAN003-CC-24SN)

The Sleek LED Vanity Light by DALS Lighting brings a broad and bright presence to any room it is installed in. A simple, flat-sided fixture, it is anchored to the wall by a rectangular mount, while illumination is provided by an integrated LED set within a bar housing and matching diffuser that stretches horizontally across the plate. The lamping itself is energy-efficient and ADA compliant, casting a broad pool of light around the fixture with any excess brightness moderated by the diffuser that surrounds it. Dals Lighting is an accent and architectural lighting company based in Quebec that was founded in 2008. Their modern designs use LED technology and are functional, minimalist and versatile. From the sleek, adjustable Round Directional LED Wall Sconce to the smooth, clean lines of the Square LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light, their creations are innovative, useful and high quality. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel