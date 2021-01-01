From halo
Halo SLD606835 Single Light 7-3/4" Wide LED Flush Mount - 80 CRI / 3500K White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Halo SLD606835 Single Light 7-3/4" Wide LED Flush Mount - 80 CRI / 3500K Features Ultra-low profile surface luminaire with down lighting distribution Die cast aluminum construction Integrated 3500K LED lighting Designed for commercial applications Dimmable CUL rated for wet locations Energy Star approved Covered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 1-1/2" Width: 7-3/4" Product Weight: 1.8 lbs Electrical Specifications Wattage: 12.2 watts Lumens: 810 Color Temperature: 3500K Color Rendering Index: 80CRI Flush Mount White