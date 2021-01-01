From halo
Halo SLD4TRM Convertible 6 Inch Paintable Trim Ring / Wall Sconce White Recessed Lights Recessed Trims Trim Ring
Halo SLD4TRM Convertible 6 Inch Paintable Trim Ring / Wall Sconce Features:Fits over the SLD4 LED ceiling fixturesFor retro fitting existing recessed lightingMay be wall or ceiling mountedField paintable to match any roomManufactured from metal and plasticsFireproof when used to manufacturer instructionsIncludes 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 3/4"Width: 6-1/10" Trim Ring White