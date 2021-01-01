From new star food service
Slate Etched Leaf Coaster
Advertisement
Features:Comes with beautiful etched leafPerfect for all drinks and any occasionArtaste specializes in the production of quality products for the culinary enthusiast in your homeProduct Type: CoasterPrimary Material: StonewareColor: SlateShape: SquarePattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorSet Size: 4Intended Number of Coasters: Intended Coaster Diameter: Pieces Included: 4 coastersCountry of Origin: ChinaHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCoasters: YesNumber of Coasters: 4Trivets: NoNumber of Trivets: Spefications:ADA Compliant: Certifications: YesCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoLow Lead Compliant: YesRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Thickness: 2Diameter: 3.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3.5Overall Product Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No