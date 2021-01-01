Slat Back Upholstered Outdoor Loveseat and Coffee Table Set in Black / Beige (Component 2 of 2)

Relax on your deck, patio, or porch in complete comfort with the well-padded, water-resistant cushioning of this stylish 4 piece outdoor accent set. Two plush chairs, a comfortable loveseat, and a metal slat-style table are made for refreshing drinks and conversation by the garden. Sturdy galvanized steel slat back frames make the perfect foundation for durable 3" thick beige back and seat cushions, complete with removable zipper-closure covers for simple maintenance. Performance solution-dyed fabric stands up to the sun and rain, ensuring you always have a front row seat to the beauty of nature, right in your own backyard. Note: this item consists of the loveseat and table only; the chairs are sold separately and must be purchased to complete the set.