The features of the Local door model can be surprised even for professional customers. Valusso Design LLC presents high quality and durability doors with modern style aluminum stripes. Pretty easy in look and fresh in technology of manufacturing, Ocala door makes hearts beat faster. Tho horisontal lines give the door ultra modern view that transfer our consciousness to the future. EDSR(Extra Durable Sound Resistant Hollow Core) high tech technology makes the door durability greater than most solid core doors. The fact that the price for such a door model is lower, it combines as well great durability and high sound insulation, makes this model of the door indispensable detail in every interior of your home. Valusso Design Slab Ocala White Silver Lines 30X80 30-in x 80-in White Flush | VD123585