Kissimmee is manufactured for lovers of new trends of fresh design. Concise manner and delicate geometry of Kissimmee perfectly matches modern minimalism. Showmanship and unique style of Valusso Design LLC solid wood core Kissimmee door presents unlimited variety of use. Innovative laminated surface makes the door moisture resistant and extra durable in comparison with most veneer doors. The exclusivity of this door model is in extra modern styles of the door. The door has two levels of stiles, which make the smooth transition for the levels of the door. Valusso Design Slab Kissimmee Whiskey Oak Glazed Coal 24X80 24-in x 80-in Whiskey Oak in Brown | VD820266