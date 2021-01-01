From union pads and abrasives
SL611A 1000ft CAT6A S/FTP in-Wall (CMR Rated) UL Listed Bare Copper Solid 23AWG Conductor 550Mhz Fluke Tested Ethernet Wire (White)
Best Quality Guranteed. CAT6a Bare Copper UL Listed S/FTP (Shielded with Foiled Twisted Pairs) Meets Or Exceeds Category 6a Performance In Compliance With TIA/EIA 568-C. 2 UL Listed for In-Wall and Riser Installation (CMR) ISO/IEC 11801 Verified, RoHS Compliant Supports up to 550MHz and Suitable for 1000BASE-T / 1000BASE-TX (Gigabit Ethernet) and 10GBASE-T (10-Gigabit Ethernet) Running 'FT' Count Printed on Cable Makes Measuring Easy