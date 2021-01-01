From visual comfort
Visual Comfort SL2923 Boston 7" Wide Wall Sconce Hand Rubbed Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Visual Comfort SL2923 Boston 7" Wide Wall Sconce Features Hand applied living finishPlug in fixture with no wiring neededDesigned by E. F. ChapmanCapable of being dimmed Fixture includes integrated high / low switchETL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions Height: 35-1/2"Width: 7"Shade Height: 2"Shade Width: 7"Shade Depth: 5"Backplate Diameter: 4-3/4"Electrical Specifications Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60WVoltage: 120 volts Hand Rubbed Antique Brass