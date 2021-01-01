From visual comfort
Visual Comfort SL2703 Frame Makers 24" Picture Light by E.F. Chapman Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Picture Lights
Visual Comfort SL2703 Frame Makers 24" Picture Light by E.F. Chapman Features Hand applied living finishPlug in fixture with no wiring neededDesigned by E. F. ChapmanProduct features a plug-in designCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions Height: 1-1/2"Width: 24"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 25 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel