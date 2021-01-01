Focus Industries SL Outdoor LED Ledge Light - Color: Black

Add a hidden layer of light to your outdoor landscape with the SL Outdoor LED Ledge Light from Focus Industries. This piece is a thin and smooth bar of metal with an underside lined with a strip of integrated and energy-efficient LEDs. The simple form allows it to mount to a range of surfaces allowing for a clean and tasteful spread of light to adorn the space, showcasing particular plants or objects in the landscape. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Black Texture