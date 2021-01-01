From fairtex
Skytech Blaze 3.0 Gaming PC Desktop - AMD Ryzen 7 5800 3.8GHz, RTX 30670 8GB, 16GB DDR4 3200, 1TB Gen4 SSD, 240mm AIO, 750W Gold PSU, Windows 10.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core 8-Thread 3.8 GHz (4.7 GHz Max Boost) CPU 1TB PCIe Gen4 x 4, NVME 1.3 Internal Solid State Drive GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card (Brand May Varies) 16GB DDR4 3200MHz Gaming Memory Windows 10 Home 64-bit 802.11AC No Bloatware Graphic output options including HDMI & DisplayPort USB Ports including 2.0, 3.0, and 3.2 Ports HD Audio and Mic Free Gaming Keyboard and Mouse 3 x RGB Dual RING Fans for Maximum Air Flow Powered by 80 Plus Certified 750 Watt Gold Power Supply 240mm ARGB AIO Liquid Cool Phantek Metallic Gear Neo Air, Black Edition with Front Mesh Case 1 Year Warranty on Parts and Labor Lifetime Free Technical Support Assembled in the USA This powerful gaming PC is capable of running all your favorite games such as World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Grand Theft Auto V, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWNs Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, Minecraft, The Div