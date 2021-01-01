Ivy Hill Tile SkyTech Berlin Red 4 in. x 0.39 in. Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile Sample

Beautiful texture, natural variations, and an impression of true stone coalesce to create the SkyTech Collection. Each stone representation fuses together the eternal quality of natural elements with a through-body porcelain construction, creating a stunning visual realism that can only be inspired by nature. These large-format porcelain tiles offer the strength and durability of modern technology with the enduring legacy of stone, that is further reinforced with an accessible color palette that showcases 25 different tile faces. With the ability to go on any surface, from floor to wall, and inside or out, this collection is the perfect fusion of technology and design. Color: Berlin Red.