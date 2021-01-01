36" x 72" Skyline Window Film - Artscape

Artscape creates the look of stained and etched glass. This thin, translucent film provides privacy while still allowing natural light to enter the room. Artscape films are easily applied to any smooth glass surface. They do not use adhesives and are easily removed if needed. Artscape films can be trimmed or combined to fit any size window as the images have a repeating pattern left to right and top to bottom and can be used either vertically or horizontally. These films provide UV protection and are the perfect decorative accent for windows that require continued privacy. Artscape patented products are all made in the USA. Artscape window film will appear dark until removed from the protective paper backing and placed on the window. Pattern: Shapes.