Compatible with incandescent and halogen bulb types. For single-pole applications, where lights are controlled from 1 location. Slide up to turn on/brighten, slide down to turn off/dim. Rocker switch returns light to your favorite level. Suggested maximum lighting load for magnetic low-voltage dimming is 450 watts for 600VA products to allow for transformer losses. This dimmer can replace any decorator-style switch or dimmer. Works with existing multi-gang decorator wall plates. Additional gloss colors available to match your room's decor. Easy installation in as little as 15 minutes. Lutron Skylark Single-pole Slide Light Dimmer, Gray | SLV-600P-GR