Twin Skylar Upholstered Pleated Headboard Swedish Blue Linen - Skyline Furniture

Skylar Upholstered Pleated Headboard from Cloth and Co. is sleek and contemporary with its sharp lines, softened by radiant fabrics and detailed with vertical pleats across the headboard for added interest. Customize yours by selecting from a range of stirring colors. Cloth and Company is where textile, technology and a tradition of craftmanship meet. Inspired by the latest trends in fashion that are brought to life using state-of-the-art digital printing and 3D technology. The end result is beautifully designed, made to order furniture. Overall Width: 41 Inches Overall Height: 51 Inches Overall Depth: 4 Inches Bottom of Headboard to floor: 24 Inches Size: Twin. Color: Swedish Blue Linen. Pattern: Solid.