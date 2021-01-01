Skye Multi-Light Pendant Light by Hinkley - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (30306BLK-WH)

The Skye Multi-Light Pendant Light from Hinkley Lighting is an elegant piece designed after mid-century fixtures. Its simple aesthetic offers a refreshing look while remaining versatile enough to complement a range of modern interiors. Cased opal glass globes are bunched together as they hang from separate cables. Each pendant contains an incandescent lamp, emitting warm light while a thin metal band curves around the outside of the glass to create an asymmetrical accent. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Globe. Color: White. Finish: Black