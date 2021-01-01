From it's a riot! art
It's A Riot! Art Skulls & Roses Goth Grunge Aesthetic Room Decor Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Skulls & Flowers pattern in black and turquoise. Romantic Goth aesthetic room and home decor. Alternative home accessory and gift idea for Goth girls and women. Gothic skull decoration for your dark home or your next Halloween party. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only