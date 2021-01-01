Skull Halloween Throw Blanket White/Black - Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Add spooky style and festive flair to your bedscape or seating ensemble with this Skull Halloween Throw Blanket from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™. Crafted from a lightweight, plush fabric, this throw blanket offers soft comfort as you snuggle up while reading your favorite whodunnit or watching a monster movie with the family. Showcasing an allover skull print in black and white for an eerie effect, this decorative throw blanket easily blends in with your festive decor and looks stunning placed on your sofa or favorite armchair.