Sklamp DLP Projector DMD Chip 1076-6318W 1076-6319W 1076-6328W 1076-6329W 1076-6338W 1076-6339W for Mitsubishi Toshiba DELL VIVITEK

Compatible Type: Newest DMD DLP Chip 1076-6318W 1076-6319W 1076-6328W 1076-6329W 1076-6338W 1076-6339W 180 days warranty and 30 days 100% Money Back Guarantee If you are not sure which chip you need, please let us know your projector model and we'll be glad to assist you. Used like new condition, Original chip by Texas Instrument: 1.Fully functional 2.Every chip is thoroughly tested by placing in projector to ensure there is no dead pixels or white spots 3.Has no scratches on a glass surface 4.Has no signs of previous images Attention Please: This chip is not Compatible Mitsubishi TV