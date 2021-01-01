From skl home by saturday knight ltd.
SKL HOME by Saturday Knight Ltd. Vern Yip Gold Koi Toothbrush Holder
Part of the Vern Yip by SKL Home Collection Collaborative line with Vern Yip, famed interior designer of TLC’s Trading Spaces, HGTV’s Design Star, and author of Design Wise and Vacation at Home Includes 1 toothbrush holder Sculpted scale design with a metallic, gold-tone finish and a 2-slot interior Will accommodate electric or manual toothbrushes 4. 25 inches x 2. 5 inches x 4. 5 inches Wipe clean Imported SKL Home brought to you by Saturday Knight Ltd. , a leader for 40+ years in the home décor industry